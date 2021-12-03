UrduPoint.com

IMF's First Deputy Chief To Resign Next Year, Chief Economist Gopinath To Replace Him

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 02:20 AM

IMF's First Deputy Chief to Resign Next Year, Chief Economist Gopinath to Replace Him

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) IMF's First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto will resign next year, and Chief Economist Gita Gopinath will replace him, the fund announced on Thursday.

"The IMF said today that First Deputy Managing Director (FDMD) Geoffrey Okamoto will leave the Fund early next year and that Gita Gopinath, currently the IMF's Chief Economist, is proposed to be the Fund's new First Deputy Managing Director," the press release said.

Although Gopinath had been scheduled to return to her academic position at Harvard University in January next year, she decided to stay and accepted the new position, according to the release.

"In particular, the FDMD will take the lead on surveillance and related policies, oversee research and flagship publications and help foster the highest quality standards for Fund publications," the release noted.

Gopinath will start in her new role on January 21, 2022.

Related Topics

IMF Lead January

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek President

2 hours ago
 Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon ..

Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon in New York

2 hours ago
 Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help D ..

Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help Donbas Settlement

2 hours ago
 ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energ ..

ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energy Market - Commissioner

2 hours ago
 UN Headquarters cordoned off after armed man seen ..

UN Headquarters cordoned off after armed man seen outside

2 hours ago
 Nikitin's Deportation From US to Russia Delayed Du ..

Nikitin's Deportation From US to Russia Delayed Due to Problem With Flight - Law ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.