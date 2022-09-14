UrduPoint.com

IMF's Georgieva Says 16 Countries Have Asked For Aid Since Russia's Operation In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2022 | 01:10 AM

IMF's Georgieva Says 16 Countries Have Asked for Aid Since Russia's Operation in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) About 16 countries have requested financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) since the start of Russia's special military operation in February, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

"So what you're looking at today is 16 countries already coming with requests for financing since Russia's invasion of Ukraine for a notional (amount) around $90 billion," Georgieva said.

