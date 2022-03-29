Immediate Replacement of Russian Coal by Poland Unlikely - Russian Energy Ministry

Any immediate replacement of Russian coal by Poland with another source is unlikely, the transition will be extended in time, the Russian Energy Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Any immediate replacement of Russian coal by Poland with another source is unlikely, the transition will be extended in time, the Russian Energy Ministry said.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller earlier said that the country would ban the import of coal from Russia.

"A one-time replacement of Russian coal with any other, taking into account the similar characteristics of both the coal itself and the characteristics of the Polish equipment of power and thermal stations, is unlikely," the ministry said in a statement.

"Therefore, the transition, if it takes place, will be extended in time, and given the logistical factor, it will cost Poland significantly more," it added.

The ministry also noted that there was no clarity from the reports of the Polish side, both in terms of the timing of the adoption of changes to the relevant legislation, and the timing of the transition itself.

In 2021, Poland was the eighth-largest importer of Russian coal with about 7.8 million tonnes of deliveries.