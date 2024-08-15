Immigration concerns endure in UK town hit by riot

(@FahadShabbir)

Rotherham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Ten days after the riots, the scars of violence are still visible outside the hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham, northern England, where many residents remain shellshocked and still worried about immigration.

"It was terrifying," Clive Wingate, who lives near the now-infamous Holiday Inn Express, told AFP.

"When they were lighting the bins to push into the building, where there were people inside, what were their intentions?" the 66-year-old pensioner asked.

The images from Rotherham were among the most striking of the recent riots across England and Northern Ireland.

Hundreds of men, some draped in the English flag, gathered outside the hotel, chanting "kick them out" while outnumbered police came under fire from bricks and burning objects.

The nationwide riots -- the worst in the country since 2011 -- began after a knife attack that killed three girls during a dance class on July 29 in Southport, another northern town.

False rumours that the suspect was a Muslim asylum seeker spread on social media, and although police corrected the record, anti-immigration riots erupted for more than a week, leading to more than 1,000 arrests.

At the Holiday Day Inn in Rotherham, an economically deprived town in South Yorkshire, a police cordon still marked it as a "crime scene" this week.

Signs of fire damage and plywood covering doors and windows remained as indicators of the violence.