Immigration Investigators Find 183-Foot Tunnel Under US-Mexico Border - Homeland Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) US immigration agents found a 183-foot long tunnel under the US-Mexico border that was dug by drug traffickers, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Last week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents, working with Mexican authorities, discovered a 183-foot long subterranean tunnel in Mexicali, Baja California, near the international border," DHS said.

The tunnel was discovered inside a residence near the border and is equipped with electricity, ventilation, a rail system, and a hoist.

It was dug nearly 22 feet beneath the ground and extends three feet over the border onto the US side, although there is no exit there.

"These types of tunnels enable drug traffickers to conduct illicit activities virtually undetected across the U.S.-Mexico border," Special Agent in charge of HSI San Diego Cardell T. Morant. He said that shutting down tunnels like this one deals major blows to drug trafficking organizations by denying them the ability to smuggle drugs, weapons, and people across the border.