Immigration Remains Major Concern For 60% Of French Ahead Of Presidential Election - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Over 60% of potential French voters consider immigration bad for the country and over 50% believe religious tensions are a major threat to security, with right-wing presidential candidates exploiting the sentiment to get an edge over incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron in upcoming election in April, a Morning Consult poll shows

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Over 60% of potential French voters consider immigration bad for the country and over 50% believe religious tensions are a major threat to security, with right-wing presidential candidates exploiting the sentiment to get an edge over incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron in upcoming election in April, a Morning Consult poll shows.

Recent polls have shown that Macron is increasingly unpopular, with only 36% approving of his job performance and two out of three French adults saying the country is on the wrong track, according to Morning Consult.

"Three right-wing presidential candidates have zeroed in on immigration, with nearly 2 in 3 French adults voicing opposition to an increase in immigration levels and 55% rating tensions between religious and ethnic groups a 'major threat'," the report said.

When asked whether they agreed that more immigration would be good for their country, 61% of French adult respondents disagreed, with 37% strongly opposing the idea. At the same time, 55% of people said that conflict between ethnic and/or religious groups was a major threat to France, 29% said it was a minor threat, and only 6% saw no such threat, the poll showed.

Negative perception of immigration was more prevalent in France than in other countries where the same poll was conducted in late December, Morning Consult noted.

