Immigration Row Piles Pressure On French PM After 'flooding' Remark

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 12:06 AM

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou was at risk Wednesday of losing the little tacit opposition support he relies on in parliament after suggesting that immigrants were "flooding" France

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Francois Bayrou was at risk Wednesday of losing the little tacit opposition support he relies on in parliament after suggesting that immigrants were "flooding" France.

Bayrou sparked an angry outcry from the leftist opposition, as well as rebukes from centrist allies, when he said Monday that immigration was "a positive" so long as it remained "proportionate" to the size of the population.

"As soon as you get the feeling of flooding, of no longer recognising your own country, its lifestyle and its culture, rejection appears," he said.

While Bayrou won applause from immigration hardliners in the government, including Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau and Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin, as well as the far right, the comments were widely condemned by the opposition on the left.

Crucially, this includes the Socialists with whom Bayrou has been maneuvring carefully to build bridges in the hope that they will not join efforts to bring his minority government down in any coming no-confidence vote in parliament.

The strategy of prising the centre-left Socialist lawmakers away from their alliance with the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party bore fruit earlier this month, when they declined to back an LFI-sponsored no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

Bayrou has been hoping that they will save him again when he presents his government's long-overdue budget plan, a milestone for his government after parliament sacked the previous cabinet under prime minister Michel Barnier over its austerity budget.

