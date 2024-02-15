Open Menu

Immobile Hands Lazio Champions League Advantage Over Troubled Bayern

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Ciro Immobile fired Lazio towards a first Champions League quarter-final in nearly a quarter of a century in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Bayern Munich which plunged their troubled opponents even deeper into crisis.

Italy forward Immobile slotted home the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 69th minute at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to pile pressure on Bundesliga champions Bayern, who risk having a disastrous season by their own exalted standards.

The spot-kick was won by Gustav Isaksen who was clattered by Dayot Upamecano with a rash tackle which earned the France defender a red card and left Bayern a man down for the final 20 minutes.

Immobile's strike came days after he netted his 200th Serie A goal and allowed a raucous Lazio home crowd to dream of a first quarter-final in Europe's top competition in 24 years.

"We prepared for this match so that we could give Bayern a game. Even if we'd only had a 10 percent chance the team would have given everything on the pitch," said Ciro Immobile to Amazon Prime Video.

"We wanted to give our supporters a good night and I think we've done that."

Lazio won the Italian title the last time their reached the quarter-finals in 2000, when they fell to Valencia in the last eight.

And in order to emulate that star-studded team which featured the likes of Juan Sebastian Veron, Marcelo Salas and Sinisa Mihajlovic, Maurizio Sarri's side still need to hold out in Bavaria next month.

