Immobile Hands Lazio Champions League Advantage Over Troubled Bayern
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Ciro Immobile fired Lazio towards a first Champions League quarter-final in nearly a quarter of a century in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Bayern Munich which plunged their troubled opponents even deeper into crisis.
Italy forward Immobile slotted home the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 69th minute at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to pile pressure on Bundesliga champions Bayern, who risk having a disastrous season by their own exalted standards.
The spot-kick was won by Gustav Isaksen who was clattered by Dayot Upamecano with a rash tackle which earned the France defender a red card and left Bayern a man down for the final 20 minutes.
Immobile's strike came days after he netted his 200th Serie A goal and allowed a raucous Lazio home crowd to dream of a first quarter-final in Europe's top competition in 24 years.
"We prepared for this match so that we could give Bayern a game. Even if we'd only had a 10 percent chance the team would have given everything on the pitch," said Ciro Immobile to Amazon Prime Video.
"We wanted to give our supporters a good night and I think we've done that."
Lazio won the Italian title the last time their reached the quarter-finals in 2000, when they fell to Valencia in the last eight.
And in order to emulate that star-studded team which featured the likes of Juan Sebastian Veron, Marcelo Salas and Sinisa Mihajlovic, Maurizio Sarri's side still need to hold out in Bavaria next month.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024
Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA
Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..
ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan
HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap
MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf
Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20
Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested
03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunges into ravine in Hajeera (AJK)
More Stories From World
-
Mbappe scores as PSG take control of Real Sociedad Champions League tie9 minutes ago
-
One dead, 10-15 injured in shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade9 minutes ago
-
Putin says prefers more 'predictable' Biden over Trump9 minutes ago
-
One dead, children among 21 injured in Super Bowl parade shooting19 minutes ago
-
Australian Open champion Sinner breezes through in Rotterdam19 minutes ago
-
Ukraine issues air alert after warning of incoming Russian bombers20 minutes ago
-
Groundwater upsurge floods homes in Libyan coastal town29 minutes ago
-
Indonesia's Prabowo set for sweeping presidential win29 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher after US rebound29 minutes ago
-
Senegal's Sall facing heavy pressure to end political crisis49 minutes ago
-
US facing 'serious' security threat: top lawmakers49 minutes ago
-
One dead, nine injured in shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade49 minutes ago