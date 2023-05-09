UrduPoint.com

Immortal Regiment March Commemorating End Of WW2 Starts In Berlin

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Immortal Regiment March Commemorating End of WW2 Starts in Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The Immortal Regiment march, commemorating the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany and the sacrifice of those who died in the WWII, has started in Berlin, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Over 1,000 people, including Germans, Russians and other CIS countries' nationals living in Berlin, gathered in front of the Brandenburg Gate at 11 a.m. (09:00 GMT), to march to the Soviet War Memorial in the Tiergarten locality in central Berlin. They are carrying flowers and portraits of their relatives ” veterans of the Great Patriotic War.

Some people are also bringing along balloons in the colors of the Russian flag, due to the Berlin court's ban on displaying Russian flags and symbols on May 8-9.

The participants are shouting hurrahs and singing famous songs of the war and post-war era.

The organizers of the march told RIA Novosti they were expecting the number of participants to reach 1,300 people.

The German police are escorting the march all the way from the Brandenburg Gate to the memorial. Police cars are parked along the route.

The Berlin police said on May 8 that carrying portraits and flowers is allowed, while Russian and Soviet flags, Saint George's ribbons, all types of military uniform, Z and V symbols as well as military marches are strictly prohibited.

Related Topics

Police Russia German Died Germany Berlin George March May All From Court

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

5 minutes ago
 First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discu ..

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discuss latest evidence-based knowl ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties ..

Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties with neighbouring countries: F ..

2 hours ago
 PTI releases Imran Khanâ€™s pre-recorded message f ..

PTI releases Imran Khanâ€™s pre-recorded message for the nation

2 hours ago
 Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

3 hours ago
 Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba St ..

Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.