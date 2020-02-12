Immortal Regiment Marches Gained Following in US, UK Despite Russia Tensions - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The Immortal Regiment march, a Russian tradition that commemorates the millions of people who died fighting against Nazi Germany during the Second World War, has gained a following within the US and UK despite the existing political tensions between them and Russia, Russian government agency Rossotrudnichestvo said on Wednesday.

These marches gather people whose relatives and loved ones fought during the war. These fallen relatives are made "immortal" by the photographs carried by their descendants. The marches take place on May 9, known in Russia and many other post-Soviet countries as Victory Day, when people celebrate the anniversary of the Nazis' surrender in 1945.

"The Immortal Regiment march has become a popular movement in the United Kingdom. A lot of Britons join this march alongside us, they come carrying posters. Despite all the complexity of our relations with the United States, even there this movement has a massive [public following] nature," Eleonora Mitrofanova, the head of Rossotrudnichestvo, the Russian foreign cooperation agency, said at a press conference.

The first Immortal Regiment gathered in 2012 in Russia's Tomsk, and the tradition has since spread to over 80 countries.