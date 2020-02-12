UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Immortal Regiment Marches Gained Following In US, UK Despite Russia Tensions - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 11:39 PM

Immortal Regiment Marches Gained Following in US, UK Despite Russia Tensions - Official

The Immortal Regiment march, a Russian tradition that commemorates the millions of people who died fighting against Nazi Germany during the Second World War, has gained a following within the US and UK despite the existing political tensions between them and Russia, Russian government agency Rossotrudnichestvo said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The Immortal Regiment march, a Russian tradition that commemorates the millions of people who died fighting against Nazi Germany during the Second World War, has gained a following within the US and UK despite the existing political tensions between them and Russia, Russian government agency Rossotrudnichestvo said on Wednesday.

These marches gather people whose relatives and loved ones fought during the war. These fallen relatives are made "immortal" by the photographs carried by their descendants. The marches take place on May 9, known in Russia and many other post-Soviet countries as Victory Day, when people celebrate the anniversary of the Nazis' surrender in 1945.

"The Immortal Regiment march has become a popular movement in the United Kingdom. A lot of Britons join this march alongside us, they come carrying posters. Despite all the complexity of our relations with the United States, even there this movement has a massive [public following] nature," Eleonora Mitrofanova, the head of Rossotrudnichestvo, the Russian foreign cooperation agency, said at a press conference.

The first Immortal Regiment gathered in 2012 in Russia's Tomsk, and the tradition has since spread to over 80 countries.

Related Topics

Russia Died Germany Tomsk United Kingdom United States March May World War All Government Million

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Jebel Haf ..

26 minutes ago

LNA Blocking UN Flights in Libya to Hinder Mediati ..

8 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Sciences an ..

8 minutes ago

Monitoring room in Health dept working to keep vig ..

8 minutes ago

Fitch Downgrades Russia-Based EN+ Group to 'B+' Fr ..

8 minutes ago

Local court extends BBA of Maulana Abdul Malik in ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.