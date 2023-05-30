UrduPoint.com

Immunities For BRICS Meetings Not Applying To Int'l Courts Warrants - S. African Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Diplomatic immunities granted to the participants of the BRICS ministerial meeting and summit the South Africa will host this summer do not apply to warrants from international courts, the South African Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said that diplomatic immunities and privileges would be accorded to the participants of the BRICS ministerial meeting and summit.

"This (the notice on diplomatic immunities and privileges) is a standard conferment of immunities that we do for all international conferences and summits  held in South Africa irrespective of the level of participation.

The immunities are for the conference and not for specific individuals ... These immunities do not override any warrant that may have been issued by any international tribunal against any attendee of the conference," the ministry wrote on social media.

In March, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, which Moscow has slammed as unlawful.

