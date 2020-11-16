IMO, UNHCR Arrive on Canary Islands to Assess Extent of Migration Crisis - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Representatives from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IMO) are set to look into the migration crisis on Spain's Canary Islands, Spanish news agency EFE reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Representatives from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IMO) are set to look into the migration crisis on Spain's Canary Islands, Spanish news agency EFE reported on Monday.

From November 16-18, the head of the IMO mission in Spain, Maria Jesus Herrera, and UNHCR representative Sophie Muller are on a joint visit to the Canary Islands to assess the increase in migratory flows to the archipelago in recent weeks and to meet with authorities and various civil society organizations.

On November 13, the Spanish government presented an action plan to limit the arrival of migrants to the Canary Islands by increasing police surveillance in the transit areas. During the visit, the IMO and the UNHCR will see how they can collaborate with the proposed measures.

According to statistics presented by the Spanish Interior Ministry, at least 11,400 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands during the period between January 1 and October 31 by sea, showing an increase of 664 percent compared to the almost 1,500 people who came in 2019.