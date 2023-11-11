Open Menu

IMPACT Digital Market Initiative Launched As Saudi-African Summit Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Digital Government Authority (DGA) has launched the IMPACT digital market initiative for members of the Digital Cooperation Organization and African Union countries, totaling 54 countries.

The initiative aims to contribute to creating value for individuals, communities, and business sectors, and to work on bridging the digital gap towards a comprehensive and sustainable digital economy for all.

The initiative was launched at the conclusion of the Saudi-African Summit, held in Riyadh earlier Friday .

Governor of the DGA, Ahmed Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan said the initiative aims to build the digital infrastructure to achieve a positive impact in terms of increasing productivity, enhancing efficiency and providing a better experience for service beneficiaries.

This reflects the determination to enhance integration and joint work in accordance with the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Al-Suwaiyan said.

He added that the IMPACT Initiative aims to increase the contribution of the digital economy and facilitate access to digital services in various sectors, including education, health, justice, and security. Moreover, it seeks to increase the contribution of the private sector and facilitate business practices.

The DGA and the Digital Cooperation Organization will work along with the governmental entities in the beneficiary countries to utilize this initiative, Al-Suwaiyan said.

He added that Several Saudi companies are participating in the initiative namely: Elm, Thiqah, Tahakom, Tabadul, Lean, and Tetco.

