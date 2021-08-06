Impact From Surging Knife Crimes in UK Felt More Among Members of Ethnic Minorities - Poll

UrduPoint.com

The growing number of stabbing attacks in the United Kingdom impacts nationals from ethnic minorities to a greater extent than the general public, according to a YouGov poll, released on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The growing number of stabbing attacks in the United Kingdom impacts nationals from ethnic minorities to a greater extent than the general public, according to a YouGov poll, released on Friday.

As per the survey results, ethnic minority members are nearly twice as likely as everyone else to personally know a victim of knife crime or to have been one themselves.

"One in six Britons from Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities (17%) know a victim of knife crime closely or have been one themselves.

This is nearly twice the rate as among the wider population, at 9%. Among those aged 25 to 49, the difference is more than two-fold, at 18% vs 8%," the YouGov said in a statement.

Six percent of UK nations with ethnic background said that their family member had been a victim of knife crime (against 3% of all citizens). Another 8% said the same about a close friend (against 5%), while 4% have experienced it themselves (against 2%).

The survey was conducted from May 13-19 among 1,015 Black, Asian and other minority groups.

