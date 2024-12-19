Open Menu

Impact Makers Forum Highlights Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The head of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup bid, Hammad Al-Balawi, emphasized that the establishment of the Supreme Commission for Hosting the 2034 World Cup immediately after FIFA announced Saudi Arabia’s successful bid confirms its seriousness in hosting the extraordinary event.

Al-Balawi’s remarks came during a session at Impact Makers Forum, which started Wednesday in Riyadh.

The session highlighted details of the bid preparation process, undertaken by a team of 46 individuals, supported by 200 entities that provided essential data. Al-Balawi noted that hosting the 2034 World Cup is a step toward achieving broader goals for the sports sector.

”This goal was not a coincidence but the result of meticulous planning and a deep belief in the Kingdom's capabilities," he said.

He also explained that the collaboration among entities involved in the bid process facilitated the submission of guarantees, often the most challenging hurdle for countries bidding to host major events.

He affirmed that FIFA has full confidence in the Kingdom’s ability to host 48 teams in a single country, expecting World Cup fans to have the opportunity to visit cities across the Kingdom by 2034.

