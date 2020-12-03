Impact of Abraham Accords Depends on Israeli Response - Jordanian Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The impact of the Abraham Accords on the Middle East peace process and stabilization of the region depends on the attitude of Israel to them and its further steps, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan Ayman Safadi said during Mediterranean Conference on Control and Automation (MED), held in virtual format this year.

"I think the impact of the Accords will depend on how Israel reacts to them, and it's not just in relation to the Emirati and Bahraini accords, but also in relation to the Jordanian peace treaty and Egyptian peace treaty. If Israel reacts to them as an incentive, as a motivation to go ahead and to do what is needed to achieve a lasting comprehensive peace that we all seek, then it will be an impact that all of us in the region would feel," Safadi said.

Abraham Accords collectively refer to the normalization agreements between the United Arab Emirates and Israel and between Bahrain and Israel brokered by the United States in August-September. The agreements marked the first normalization of relations between Arab countries and Israel in decades, after Egypt and Jordan sealed similar accords in 1979 and 1994 respectively.