Impact Of Care Work On Women's Economic Participation Wins APEC Research Prize

WELLINGTON, Sept. 28 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) --:An innovative study investigating the correlation between aging parents' long-term care needs and women's economic participation won the 2021 APEC Healthy Women Healthy Economies Research Prize.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Policy Partnership on Women and the Economy announced the prize on Tuesday.

The study found that among all family members, women are usually the Primary caregivers of aging parents. This affects women's labor force participation and income stream.

"We found that labor force participation decreases substantially as a result of caregiving needs for married women and women who have children," said Chen-Wei Hsiang of Chinese Taipei, the co-author of the winning study who is currently pursuing his PhD at University College London.

"Our research suggests that caregiving demands can have longer-term impacts on women's economic prospects, making it more difficult for them to re-enter the workforce," Hsiang added. "Economies' long-term care policies should be better targeted to help women's economic participation."

