UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Impact Of Temperature, Humidity On COVID-19 Transmission Still Unknown - WHO's Ryan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:36 PM

Impact of Temperature, Humidity on COVID-19 Transmission Still Unknown - WHO's Ryan

The impact of temperature, humidity and other climate factors on the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 respiratory disease is still unknown, Michael J. Ryan, executive director of the World Health organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The impact of temperature, humidity and other climate factors on the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 respiratory disease is still unknown, Michael J. Ryan, executive director of the World Health organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, said on Wednesday.

"The direct impacts of climate on coronal virus incidents are not known yet. We simply do not know of the impacts of humidity temperature and other factors are on this particular virus," Ryan told a regular media briefing.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, in turn, added that the new strain of coronavirus causing the COVID-19 was known to spread fast in different climate settings.

"If you remember this [pandemic] began in very cold temperature, very dry, low-level humidity and we are seeing this virus have the capability to accelerate in a number of different climate," she said.

COVID-19 was declared a pandemic on March 11.

Related Topics

World Van Lead March National University Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA completes over 28,000 virtual consultations

26 minutes ago

SEDD announces new procedures for workers

41 minutes ago

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

56 minutes ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

1 hour ago

Two died, six injured as pickup plunges into a rav ..

5 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Deaths in Serbia Nears 100 - He ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.