(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The impact of temperature, humidity and other climate factors on the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 respiratory disease is still unknown, Michael J. Ryan, executive director of the World Health organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The impact of temperature, humidity and other climate factors on the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 respiratory disease is still unknown, Michael J. Ryan, executive director of the World Health organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, said on Wednesday.

"The direct impacts of climate on coronal virus incidents are not known yet. We simply do not know of the impacts of humidity temperature and other factors are on this particular virus," Ryan told a regular media briefing.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, in turn, added that the new strain of coronavirus causing the COVID-19 was known to spread fast in different climate settings.

"If you remember this [pandemic] began in very cold temperature, very dry, low-level humidity and we are seeing this virus have the capability to accelerate in a number of different climate," she said.

COVID-19 was declared a pandemic on March 11.