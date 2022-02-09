UrduPoint.com

Impact Of Western Sanctions On Russian Banks Likely To Be 'Manageable' - S&P

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Impact of Western Sanctions on Russian Banks Likely to Be 'Manageable' - S&P

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The impact of strong sanctions on Russia's banking system would be manageable, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday.

"The negative effects of potentially stronger sanctions on the Russian banking system will also be broadly manageable," S&P Global Ratings said in a report.

The report said Russia's banking system has become more resilient to sanctions since most large state-owned banks have been under sectorial sanctions since 2014.

However, the report pointed out that restricting the access of major Russian banks to the US and eurozone financial systems could disrupt Russia's foreign trade and undermine its ability to do cross-border payments.

S&P Global Ratings also predicts sanctions or restrictions on the nonresident holdings of Russia's sovereign debt in the secondary market could increase the government's financing costs but it would have a moderate impact on fiscal and macroeconomic stability, at least initially.

In addition, S&P Global Ratings predicts an extreme escalation in Ukraine would hurt its credit rating.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

The United States and its European partners have threatened to impose sanctions on Russia's financial system should tensions escalate in Eastern Europe.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Threatened United States Border Market Government

Recent Stories

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Lead ..

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..

2 hours ago
 EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to B ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

2 hours ago
 Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt e ..

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end

2 hours ago
 Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to ..

Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

2 hours ago
 Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

2 hours ago
 PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: M ..

PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: Murad Saeed

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>