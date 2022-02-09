Impact of Western Sanctions on Russian Banks Likely to Be 'Manageable' - S&P

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The impact of strong sanctions on Russia's banking system would be manageable, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday.

"The negative effects of potentially stronger sanctions on the Russian banking system will also be broadly manageable," S&P Global Ratings said in a report.

The report said Russia's banking system has become more resilient to sanctions since most large state-owned banks have been under sectorial sanctions since 2014.

However, the report pointed out that restricting the access of major Russian banks to the US and eurozone financial systems could disrupt Russia's foreign trade and undermine its ability to do cross-border payments.

S&P Global Ratings also predicts sanctions or restrictions on the nonresident holdings of Russia's sovereign debt in the secondary market could increase the government's financing costs but it would have a moderate impact on fiscal and macroeconomic stability, at least initially.

In addition, S&P Global Ratings predicts an extreme escalation in Ukraine would hurt its credit rating.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

The United States and its European partners have threatened to impose sanctions on Russia's financial system should tensions escalate in Eastern Europe.