'Impartial force' must be deployed to war-torn Sudan: UN experts

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Flagrant rights violations by Sudan's warring parties require the deployment of an "independent and impartial force" to protect millions of civilians driven from their homes, UN experts said Friday.

An independent fact-finding mission said it had uncovered "harrowing" violations by both sides, "which may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity".

The conflict erupted in April last year pitting the national army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces of his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

It has triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed, and the experts said eight million civilians have been displaced while a further two million people have fled to neighbouring countries.