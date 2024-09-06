'Impartial Force' Must Be Deployed To War-torn Sudan: UN Experts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Flagrant rights violations by Sudan's warring parties require the deployment of an "independent and impartial force" to protect millions of civilians driven from their homes, UN experts said Friday.
An independent fact-finding mission said it had uncovered "harrowing" violations by both sides, "which may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity".
The conflict erupted in April last year pitting the national army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces of his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
It has triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed, and the experts said eight million civilians have been displaced while a further two million people have fled to neighbouring countries.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan53 seconds ago
-
Papua New Guinea prepares for rare papal visit during landmark tour32 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka bowl against England in third Test42 minutes ago
-
Zelensky appeals for weapons at Ukraine aid meet in Germany52 minutes ago
-
Super Typhoon Yagi slams into southern China1 hour ago
-
Eurozone second-quarter economic growth revised down1 hour ago
-
June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor1 hour ago
-
Ukraine says retakes part of eastern town of New York1 hour ago
-
World's largest indoor ski resort opens in Shanghai as China logs hottest month1 hour ago
-
Algerian youth eye Tebboune's re-election bid with hope and scepticism1 hour ago
-
Pegula in thrilling comeback to set-up US Open final with Sabalenka1 hour ago
-
Ukraine says retakes part of eastern town of New York2 hours ago