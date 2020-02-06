UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Impeaching Trump Proved To Be 'Colossal' Political Mistake By Dems - Senate Majority Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:00 AM

Impeaching Trump Proved to Be 'Colossal' Political Mistake by Dems - Senate Majority Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Democratic bid to impeach US President Donald Trump has proven to be a political catastrophe that has boosted Republican chances in coming elections, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters.

On Wednesday, the Republican-majority Senate voted almost strictly along party lines to acquit Trump on two articles of impeachment, one for abuse of power and the other of obstructing Congress.

"It has been a colossal political mistake," McConnell said in a statement on Wednesday. "Every one of our people in tough races is in better shape today than they were before the trial started... The president has his highest approval rating since he s been in office.

"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should have not let herself be pressured by radical colleagues into starting the procedure, McConnell said. Instead she rushed through with a partisan exercise, the top Senate Republican said.

"It's often been said that you shouldn't go forward with an impeachment that isn't impartial," he said. "I'm pretty sure she didn't want to do this."

The Senate voted 52-48 to acquit Trump on the first article of impeachment charging him with abuse of power. And, by a 53-47 margin, acquitted the president on the obstruction of Congress article.

All Republicans voted to exonerate Trump of both charges except for Senator Mitt Romney, who voted guilty on the abuse of power article.

Related Topics

Senate Trump Nancy Congress Top

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Senegalese President review f ..

4 hours ago

Japanese TV highlights UAE&#039;s efforts to guara ..

4 hours ago

Guterres Has No Plans to Meet Kushner at UN on Thu ..

5 hours ago

Dubai ready to host UITP&#039;s Global Public Tran ..

5 hours ago

Al Bowardi meets Indian Defence Minister, visits D ..

5 hours ago

Government of Azerbaijan honours Abdullah bin Zaye ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.