Impeaching Trump Proved to Be 'Colossal' Political Mistake by Dems - Senate Majority Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Democratic bid to impeach US President Donald Trump has proven to be a political catastrophe that has boosted Republican chances in coming elections, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters.

On Wednesday, the Republican-majority Senate voted almost strictly along party lines to acquit Trump on two articles of impeachment, one for abuse of power and the other of obstructing Congress.

"It has been a colossal political mistake," McConnell said in a statement on Wednesday. "Every one of our people in tough races is in better shape today than they were before the trial started... The president has his highest approval rating since he s been in office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should have not let herself be pressured by radical colleagues into starting the procedure, McConnell said. Instead she rushed through with a partisan exercise, the top Senate Republican said.

"It's often been said that you shouldn't go forward with an impeachment that isn't impartial," he said. "I'm pretty sure she didn't want to do this."

The Senate voted 52-48 to acquit Trump on the first article of impeachment charging him with abuse of power. And, by a 53-47 margin, acquitted the president on the obstruction of Congress article.

All Republicans voted to exonerate Trump of both charges except for Senator Mitt Romney, who voted guilty on the abuse of power article.