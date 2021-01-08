UrduPoint.com
Impeaching Trump Would Only Further Divide US People - House Republican Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 11:40 PM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Impeaching President Donald Trump for inciting this week's deadly riots at the Capitol would only further divide the United States, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Friday.

"Impeaching the President with just 12 days left will only divide our country more," Mccarthy said in a statement.

