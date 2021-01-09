UrduPoint.com
Impeaching Trump Would Only Further Divide US People - House Republican Leader

Sat 09th January 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Impeaching President Donald Trump for inciting this week's deadly riots at the Capitol would only further divide the United States, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Friday.

"Impeaching the President with just 12 days left will only divide our country more," McCarthy said in a statement.

McCarthy said he had already contacted President-elect Joe Biden and planned to discuss with him ways in which Republicans and Democrats could cooperate to reduce political passions and ensure constructive cooperation.

"I've reached out to President-elect Biden today & plan to speak to him about how we must work together to lower the temperature and unite the country to solve America's challenges.

... To deliver a better America, partisans of all must first unite as Americans and show our country that a peaceful transition of power has occurred," he said.

The task ahead for the next Congress and incoming Biden administration could not be more momentous. But to deliver a better America, partisans of all kinds must first unite as Americans, McCarthy said in his statement.

Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the election results. The attack came shortly after Trump urged his supporters to march on the Capitol and "fight much harder" to overturn the election results. Five people died as a result of the ensuing violence.

