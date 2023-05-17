Impeachment Articles Introduced Against US Attorney General Garland - Congresswoman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Wednesday that she introduced Articles of Impeachment against US Attorney General Merrick Garland for allegedly weaponizing the Department of Justice (DOJ) against political opponents of President Joe Biden.

"Merrick Garland has weaponized the DOJ against Joe Biden's political enemies. He's targeted parents who are concerned about their children's education, targeted Christians and pro-life activists and raided the home of a President. He must be impeached," Greene said in a statement via Twitter.

Garland's management of the DOJ has resulted in a "two-tiered" justice system, Greene's office also said in a statement.

Garland's corruption "knows no bounds," the statement added.

Greene also criticized Garland's alleged refusal to prosecute crimes linked to billions of Dollars in damages caused by Black Lives Matter and Antifa demonstrations, while prosecuting other "overwhelmingly nonviolent" protesters.

On Tuesday, Greene also introduced Articles of Impeachment for FBI Director Christopher Wray and US Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves, citing similar concerns about the weaponization of the justice system and a refusal to prosecute other alleged offenses.