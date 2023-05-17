UrduPoint.com

Impeachment Articles Introduced Against US Attorney General Garland - Congresswoman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Impeachment Articles Introduced Against US Attorney General Garland - Congresswoman

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Wednesday that she introduced Articles of Impeachment against US Attorney General Merrick Garland for allegedly weaponizing the Department of Justice (DOJ) against political opponents of President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Wednesday that she introduced Articles of Impeachment against US Attorney General Merrick Garland for allegedly weaponizing the Department of Justice (DOJ) against political opponents of President Joe Biden.

"Merrick Garland has weaponized the DOJ against Joe Biden's political enemies. He's targeted parents who are concerned about their children's education, targeted Christians and pro-life activists and raided the home of a President. He must be impeached," Greene said in a statement via Twitter.

Garland's management of the DOJ has resulted in a "two-tiered" justice system, Greene's office also said in a statement.

Garland's corruption "knows no bounds," the statement added.

Greene also criticized Garland's alleged refusal to prosecute crimes linked to billions of Dollars in damages caused by Black Lives Matter and Antifa demonstrations, while prosecuting other "overwhelmingly nonviolent" protesters.

On Tuesday, Greene also introduced Articles of Impeachment for FBI Director Christopher Wray and US Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves, citing similar concerns about the weaponization of the justice system and a refusal to prosecute other alleged offenses.

Related Topics

Corruption Education Twitter Columbia FBI Christian Billion

Recent Stories

Integrate Middle East highlights AV innovation on ..

Integrate Middle East highlights AV innovation on Day Two

10 minutes ago
 LHC stops conversion of school into center of exce ..

LHC stops conversion of school into center of excellence

1 minute ago
 Uplift of industries bring economic prosperity, em ..

Uplift of industries bring economic prosperity, employment

1 minute ago
 SBP revokes license of an exchange company for bre ..

SBP revokes license of an exchange company for breaching rules

41 seconds ago
 Govt planning to construct 2400 kms long roads in ..

Govt planning to construct 2400 kms long roads in Punjab: Bilal Afzal

1 minute ago
 UAE ambassador presents credentials to King of Spa ..

UAE ambassador presents credentials to King of Spain

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.