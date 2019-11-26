UrduPoint.com
Impeachment Cloud Darkens Trump's Florida Thanksgiving Break

President Donald Trump leaves Washington for a rally with supporters and a Thanksgiving break at his Florida home Tuesday but impeachment storm clouds threaten to spoil the party

Before boarding Air Force One, the president will act out the quirky annual ritual of pardoning two enormous turkeys, sparing them from the national day of feasting on Thursday.

Politics watchers, however, will be less interested in the fates of the flightless birds, named Bread and Butter, than the perilous legal challenges facing Trump and his entourage as Democrats ready to prepare articles of impeachment soon after the Thanksgiving break.

In keeping with his favored response to moments of crisis, Trump will hold a rally later Tuesday in Sunrise, Florida, giving him a chance to get away from Washington politics and to reconnect to his right-wing voter base.

The state is a key piece in the electoral puzzle for the 2020 presidential election and recently became Trump's legal home, after he announced he was switching residence from his native New York.

Illustrating the tightness of the coming battle, Trump's Sunrise rally arena is located in strongly pro-Democratic Broward county.

Trump can be expected to use the rally with his red-hatted core supporters to emphasize his grip on the Republican party and his readiness for what will likely be the most polarized and bitter presidential election in generations.

