Impeachment Hearings Fail to Sway US Voters on Trump Re-Election Prospects - Poll

(@imziishan)

US voter support for President Donald Trump's re-election in 2020 barely budged with the House impeachment probe, while support for the top three contenders in the Democratic presidential primary also changed little in the past month, a new Monmouth University poll showed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) US voter support for President Donald Trump 's re-election in 2020 barely budged with the House impeachment probe, while support for the top three contenders in the Democratic presidential Primary also changed little in the past month, a new Monmouth University poll showed on Tuesday.

"Just over 4-in-10 (43 percent) registered voters feel that Trump should be re-elected, while a majority (54 percent) say it is time to have someone new in the Oval Office," Monmouth said in a press release. "These numbers have not really budged in the past month (42 percent re-elect and 55 percent someone new in November)."

In addition, support for Trump was "statistically similar" in late September when news broke about the president's call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and in August, when the House impeachment inquiry was just getting started, the release said.

In both August and September, the Monmouth poll showed 39 percent support for a second Trump term in office compared with 57 percent who wanted a different president, according to the release.

Voters' views of the leading Democratic contenders were largely unchanged, the release said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden had a 43 percent favorable rating and 50 percent unfavorable rating in December, identical to his 43 percent-50 percent rating in November and Senator Bernie Sanders maintained an identical 41 percent favorable and 54 percent unfavorable rating in both months.

Senator Elizabeth Warren had a rating of 40 percent favorable and 50 unfavorable rating in December, slightly more negative than her 42 percent - 44 percent rating in November.

The No. 4 Democratic candidate, South Bend, state of Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg had a 34 percent favorable and 35 percent unfavorable rating, an improvement from his 27 percent-34 percent rating in November.