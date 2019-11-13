Impeachment hearings should proceed without 'rancor' or 'delay': Schiff

The historic public impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump that opened on Wednesday should proceed without "rancor" or "delay," the Democratic lawmaker leading the inquiry said in his opening statement

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The historic public impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump that opened on Wednesday should proceed without "rancor" or "delay," the Democratic lawmaker leading the inquiry said in his opening statement.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff said the inquiry's chief questions -- whether Trump abused the powers of his office, and whether those actions are impeachable -- should be asked "without rancor if we can, without delay regardless, and without party favor or prejudice if we are true to our responsibilities."