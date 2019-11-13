Impeachment Hearings Should Proceed Without 'rancor' Or 'delay': Schiff
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 10:39 PM
The historic public impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump that opened on Wednesday should proceed without "rancor" or "delay," the Democratic lawmaker leading the inquiry said in his opening statement
House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff said the inquiry's chief questions -- whether Trump abused the powers of his office, and whether those actions are impeachable -- should be asked "without rancor if we can, without delay regardless, and without party favor or prejudice if we are true to our responsibilities."