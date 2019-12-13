UrduPoint.com
Impeachment Inquiry Against Trump Reaches 'Shameful End' - White House

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:17 PM

The hopeless farce that is the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump reached its shameful end with the US House Judiciary Committee advancing two articles of impeachment and Trump now expects the Senate to provide him a fair process to defend himself, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said during a briefing on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The hopeless farce that is the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump reached its shameful end with the US House Judiciary Committee advancing two articles of impeachment and Trump now expects the Senate to provide him a fair process to defend himself, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said during a briefing on Friday.

"This desperate charade of an impeachment inquiry in the House Judiciary Committee has reached its shameful end," Grisham told reporters. "The President looks forward to receiving in the Senate the fair treatment and due process which continues to be disgracefully denied to him by the House."

On Friday, the US House Judiciary Committee voted 23-17 to advance two articles of impeachment against Trump, setting the stage for a full House of Representatives vote next week.

The impeachment articles accuse Trump of abusing power and obstructing Congress - charges that House Democrats say fall under the umbrella of high crimes and misdemeanors for which a US president can be impeached.

In September, House Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry into Trump's telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a whistleblower issued a complaint alleging that Trump abused the power of office.

The complaint claimed Trump pressured Zelenskyy to probe for corruption his political rival, Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter, during their dealings with Ukraine.

Trump made public the transcript of his conversation with Zelenskyy and denied any quid pro quo in his dealings with the Ukrainian leader or other officials. Trump also said the impeachment inquiry is yet another political witch hunt by Democrats to reverse the results of the 2016 US presidential election.

