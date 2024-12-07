Impeachment Looms Ever Closer For South Korean President
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday looked increasingly likely to be unseated after the head of his ruling party demanded he be stripped of office for briefly imposing martial law.
If Yoon remains, "there is a significant risk that extreme actions similar to the martial law declaration could be repeated, which could put the Republic of Korea and its citizens in great danger," said Han Dong-hoon, the head of Yoon's People Power Party (PPP).
Opposition MPs were holed up in parliament until a vote on Yoon's impeachment scheduled for Saturday evening, fearing the embattled president might launch one desperate final attempt to remain in power.
"With the impeachment vote set for tomorrow, the hours leading up to it are extremely precarious," opposition leader Lee Jae-myung told AFP.
"Tonight will be the most critical period," he said at the National Assembly, where according to an aide buses have been strategically parked to stop helicopters from landing.
- 'Great danger' -
Yoon declared martial law late Tuesday and sent soldiers and choppers to the parliament in a doomed bid to stop MPs from voting down his suspension of civilian government.
The opposition on Wednesday put forward the impeachment motion -- now scheduled for a vote around 5:00 pm (0800 GMT) Saturday, after it was brought forward two hours -- but Han initially said he would oppose it.
On Friday, however, the once staunchly loyal head of Yoon's PPP broke with the president.
"Considering the newly emerging facts, I believe that a swift suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol's duties is necessary to safeguard the Republic of Korea and its people," said Han.
Senior PPP leaders converged at Yoon's office on Friday night to discuss the fallout of the martial law, Yonhap reported.
In response, "Yoon said he will listen closely to what our lawmakers have to say, and will think long and hard," PPP spokesperson Shin Dong-uk said.
Yoon has not been seen publicly or made any comments since his televised address lifting the decree.
