Impeachment Managers End Arguments Against Trump, Defense Set To Take Floor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Impeachment managers wrapped up a two-day-long presentation of the case against Donald Trump and called on the US Senate to convict the former president over the Capitol attack and disqualify him from any future public office.

"We humbly, humbly ask you to convict President Trump for the crime, for which he is overwhelmingly guilty of. Because if you don't, if we pretend this didn't happen or, worse, if we let it go unanswered, who is to say it won't happen again?" impeachment manager Joe Neguse said in his closing remarks Thursday.

House managers, who act as prosecutors in the Senate trial, passed the floor to Trump's lawyers. They will take the stage on Friday with up to 16 hours for opening arguments.

Neguse told the senators that the evidence is "clear" - including statements, videos, and affidavits - that prove Trump incited an insurrection which he alone had the power to stop.

"And the fact that he didn't stop it, the fact that he incited a lawless attack and abdicated his duty to defend us from it, the fact that [he] actually further inflamed the mob... more than requires conviction and disqualification," Neguse added.

The defense team, according to CNN, is expected within a single day to present the case for Trump's acquittal paving the way for the senators to debate and vote on the case. The verdict may be passed as early as this weekend and is likely to be in favor of the former president given a lack of a two-thirds majority in the chamber needed for conviction.

