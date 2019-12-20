UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Impeachment Teaches Trump To Beware Instincts, Including On Russia - Ex-US Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 05:00 AM

Impeachment Teaches Trump to Beware Instincts, Including on Russia - Ex-US Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) America's anti-Russian policies will not change as impeachment makes President Donald Trump ever-more wary of his instincts to befriend Kremlin leaders, former US Ambassador to Ukraine and Uzbekistan John Herbst told Sputnik.

"We are seeing a relatively consistent pattern of policy at least as relates to Eurasia for Trump or rather the Trump administration. And the pattern is very simple. President Trump has some sort of feeling or weakness, or whatever you want to call it for Mr. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and the Kremlin. But that feeling is reflected in Trump's personal interaction and it ultimately doesn't affect policy," Herbst told Sputnik. "That pattern, I think, persists. I think that the impeachment underscores for President Trump the dangers associated with his instincts in this area."

He reminded that instead of easing anti-Russians stance, widely anticipated at the onset of Trump's presidency, "you got additional sanctions within a few months."

"We saw that in Helsinki where President Trump seemed to go goo-goo-eyed over Mr. Putin and we got pushback from Congress," Herbst, now the director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, said.

Herbst himself defends US sanctions on Russia, arguing that they have hurt the Russian economy "in serious ways", if not stopped the war in eastern Ukraine.

"And if Mr.Putin is pursuing policies dangerous to the United States don't we want him to be weaker in his capacity? In this sense they are very helpful," he said.

Trump became the third president in US history to be impeached when his rival Democrats who control the House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to find him guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress after investigations concluding he invited foreign meddling in the US electoral process.

The president will have to face trial in the US Senate but is unlikely to be removed from power as the higher legislative decision-making body is controlled by members of his Republican party, who have made it clear that they viewed his impeachment as a sham.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, repeatedly dismissing the impeachment inquiry as a witch hunt aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Senate Ukraine Russia Trump Helsinki Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan United States Democrats Congress 2016 From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Tebboune on new re ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egypt&#039;s President discuss ..

4 hours ago

UAE Attorney-General receives Kyrgyz counterpart

6 hours ago

Civil-military harmony promoting conductive atmosp ..

5 hours ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro ready to legalize mining on ind ..

5 hours ago

US, India to Co-Develop Several Defense Projects - ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.