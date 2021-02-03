Impeachment Trial Seeks Lifetime Ban for Trump Holding Public Office - House Prosecutors

Nine US House Democrats who will serve as prosecutors in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump spelled out their primary goal in a "Trial Memorandum" on Tuesday to be a lifetime ban on Trump holding public office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Nine US House Democrats who will serve as prosecutors in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump spelled out their Primary goal in a "Trial Memorandum" on Tuesday to be a lifetime ban on Trump holding public office.

"President Trump's incitement of insurrection requires his conviction and disqualification from future Federal officeholding," the 80-page memorandum said.

US House Democrats, with support from ten Republicans, impeached Trump for the second time of his presidency on a 232-197 vote following a January 6 riot by a group of Trump supporters on Capitol Hill.

"Trump is singularly responsible for the violence and destruction that unfolded in our seat of government on January 6," the memorandum said.

House Articles of Impeachment accuse Trump of inciting insurrection. Opening arguments in the Senate Trial begin Monday February 8, and a two-thirds majority is required for a guilty verdict.

Because Trump is no longer in office, he can not be removed with a guilty verdict as specified in the US Constitution.

But nine House Democrats led by Congressman Jamie Raskin, in the 80-page trial memorandum, cited a separate provision in the Constitution barring people from public service if they swear allegiance to the Constitution and later engage in or give support to acts of insurrection.

Critics point out that Trump called on his supporters to let their voices be heard "peacefully and patriotically" and that the entire impeachment process is unconstitutional because Trump can not be removed from an office he no longer holds - the gist of a resolution proposed by Senator Rand Paul that the Senate blocked on a 55-45 vote last week.

The tally falls short of the 67 votes that would be needed to convict Trump.