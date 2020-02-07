Impeachment Witness Vindman May Leave White House Post in February - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Ukraine-born Alexander Vindman, who testified against US President Donald Trump in the impeachment injury, may leave his post in the National Security Council (NSC) later in the month, CNN reported on Friday, citing a source.

Vindman reportedly himself told colleagues that he expected to leave the post this month and return to the Department of Defense. His tenure, meanwhile, is to set to expire in July.

The source did not specify whether that was Vindman's voluntary decision or the one of the White House.

According to CNN sources, after Vindman testified in the impeachment inquiry, Trump has repeatedly expressed anger over his presence at the NSC. Moreover, the official is said to have had his duties significantly reduced after the testimony.

During his testimony, Lt. Col. Vindman, a principal NSC adviser on Ukraine, said that he had personally heard the high-profile phone call between Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The official, who was a key witness in the process, described Trump's request to investigate ex-Vice President Joe Biden as "improper."

In December, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives finally voted to impeach Trump on charges of the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, accusing the president of soliciting foreign contributions to his 2020 presidential campaign. On Wednesday, the Republican-majority Senate acquitted the president.