Impending US Winter Storm Already Affecting Air Travel - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Washington (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) A winter storm that is expected to hit a large swaths of the United States by Friday has already caused delays and assorted problems for travelers, CBS news reported on Wednesday.

More than 2,200 flights have been delayed and canceled at airports across the United States on Wednesday morning as the coast-to-coast winter storm affected most of the northern half of the country continued to track east from Washington toward New England, the report said.

The delays come after several days of reports of widespread disruptions to air travel, which has led airlines to issue weather waivers in anticipation of further scheduling issues, the report said.

Officials have issued weather alerts for 29 US states, directly affecting about 75 million people, the report said.

Officials in Minneapolis, Minnesota, have declared a snow emergency given that the city is alreay under 6 inches of snow, the report added

The officials have said they expect double-digit snowfall as well as strong wind gusts which will hammer significant portions of the Midwest, according to the report.

