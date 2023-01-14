UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Repairing Ukraine's damaged energy grid so that the country's residents can survive winter is an imperative, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said.

"Continued international humanitarian assistance is indispensable to help conflict affected people survive the winter.

It is imperative to help Ukraine repair damaged energy infrastructure as soon as possible so that people can survive the winter," Zhang said during a UN Security Council meeting on Friday.

The Chinese ambassador also said that repairing Ukraine's energy grid as soon as possible would help avoid a greater humanitarian crisis.