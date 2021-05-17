UrduPoint.com
'Imperative' To Protect Health Workers, Facilities In Gaza Conflict: WHO

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:57 PM

'Imperative' to protect health workers, facilities in Gaza conflict: WHO

The protection of health workers and infrastructure is "imperative in all circumstances" the World Health Organization chief said Monday, condemning the escalating violence between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The protection of health workers and infrastructure is "imperative in all circumstances" the World Health Organization chief said Monday, condemning the escalating violence between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza.

"Health workers and infrastructure should always be protected and I call for leaders on all sides to ensure respect for these vital humanitarian laws," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

More Stories From World

