Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the stability of the economy. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13 April, 2023) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that the implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the stability of the economy.

He said that the stability of the economy is indispensable for national security.The country is currently facing internal and external challenges in which the most important thing is to provide opportunities to the people to lead a prosperous life.

Unfortunately, the country's elite looted the country brutally and its roots were hollowed out by corrupt factors.He said that a political party has become an instrument of external agenda to declare the ruined economy bankrupt.The enemy is currently worried about Pakistan being the only Islamic nuclear power and is trying day and night to deprive Pakistan of this honor.Due to the day and night hard work and active role of Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies, the enemy is unable to achieve this goal.

CPEC is a plan to change the economy of Pakistan and the structure of the region, against which there was a deep conspiracy and by the grace of God, the conspiratorial elements failed miserably in this too.He further said that at this time, there is a dire need for such a coordinated set-up consisting of patriotic political thoughts, which instead of mafias, will play its professional role to eliminate the defects in the country's economy and system,because if the existence of Pakistan is in danger, then giving priority to state priorities over personal ones is an example of patriotism.

He said that we got the country 75 years ago by making immense sacrifices, now the time has come for us to put our personal interests aside and play a practical role in the defence of the country and the improvement of the lives of the common man. There is an urgent need to pay. Who are currently suffering from unemployment and high inflation.