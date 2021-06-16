Russia sole commitment in Ukraine is to promote the successful implementation of the Minsk agreements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russia sole commitment in Ukraine is to promote the successful implementation of the Minsk agreements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"Turning to commitments on Ukraine, we only have one commitment. Promoting the implementation of the Minsk agreements. If the Ukrainian side is ready for that, we will go down that path, without any doubt." Putin said in a post-summit presser.