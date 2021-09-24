Implementation of New Anti-Russian Sanctions to Dash Hopes for Restoring Dialogue- Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The implementation of US congressmen's initiative on new sanctions against Russians would dash the spirit of The Geneva summit and hope to restore dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The US House of Representatives' Rules Committee approved on Thursday an amendment bill to the draft defense budget legislation that would recommend sanctions against a total of 35 Russian officials.

"Probably, it is not our business to make any forecasts. Obviously, the various aspirations of US congressmen to impose sanctions are not weakening, but this bill still has several operations to go through, and the next question will be whether the administration will heed these recommendations.

I mean (the recommendations) about the sanctions," Peskov told reporters.

"We cannot say anything yet. Of course, this was the worst-case scenario for the development of our relationship. Of course, this would significantly undermine the spirit of the Geneva (summit), and even those modest hopes for the restoration of some kind of substantive dialogue that appeared after Geneva," he added when asked whether the Kremlin thinks that the adoption of these sanctions is already settled.