Implementation of Russia-Belarus Agreements to Improve Citizens' Life Quality - Lukashenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) The full implementation of agreements of the Union State of Russia and Belarus will help improve the life quality of both countries' citizens, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday.

Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged congratulations on the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Belarus and Russia.

"I am sure that the full implementation of the agreements reached will open up new prospects for union building, give impetus to the progressive development of the economies, and contribute to improving the quality of life of the citizens of our countries," the Belarusian leader said in a statement.

The statement also noted that in the face of unprecedented external challenges and threats, Belarus-Russia relations have passed the durability test, becoming an example of true partnership based on the principles of mutual trust, respect and sovereign equality.

"Time has proved the strength and inseparability of the Belarusian-Russian friendship based on the principles of equality, mutual respect, trust and support, historical community and commitment to the same spiritual and moral values," he added.

Besides, Lukashenko said the Union State was the locomotive of the integration process in the post-Soviet space. Belarus and the Russian Federation are jointly exploring space, building nuclear power plants, implementing microelectronics and aircraft projects, and carry out unique high-tech development, he said.

"But our most important achievement is ensuring equality of citizens' rights, social guarantees, payment of pensions, opportunities for employment and admission to universities," the Belarusian leader said.

Additionally, Lukashenko expressed confidence that the desire of Belarusians and Russians for unity would serve as a solid foundation for further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation, making the Union State stronger and more prosperous.

The Belarusian president also sent congratulations on the Day of Unity to a number of Russian senior officials, including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The holiday is celebrated on April 2 due to the fact that an agreement on the creation of the Community of Belarus and Russia was signed on this day in 1996, which was the starting point for the establishment of the Union State.