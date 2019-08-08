UrduPoint.com
Implementation Of UNSC Resolutions On J&K Must To Avert Threat To Region's Peace: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:58 PM

He Foreign Office Thursday said Pakistan would stand by Kashmiris in all situations and would exercise concrete options in response to India's illegal move of revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Foreign Office Thursday said Pakistan would stand by Kashmiris in all situations and would exercise concrete options in response to India's illegal move of revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

"The only viable solution to settle Kashmir dispute lies in conforming with the Resolutions of Untied Nations Security Council in order to avert grave danger ahead, confronting the region's peace and security," Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said at a weekly press briefing.

The spokesman said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would be heading to China for in-depth discussion on the serious matter.

He said Attorney General for Pakistan was also looking into probabilities of invoking the jurisdiction of International Court of Justice.

Asked if Pakistan could go for complete severing of ties with India following the recent diplomatic downgrade, the spokesman said, "Everything remains in the realm of possibility." Of Pakistan's reaction if India in future violated the Line of Control, the spokesman said, "The word 'fear' does not exist in our dictionary and India should remember February 27", as he referred to the incident when Pakistan Air Force downed two India MiGs on LoC violation.

The spokesman dismissed the impression that Pakistan was not aware in advance of India's revocation of Article 370 on August 5 and said rather the country played pro-actively as the foreign minister had already sent a letter to the Untied Nations' chief on August 1, following a meeting of Kashmir's parliamentary committee.

"Pakistan is mindful of the situation and will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris at all fora," he said.

He expressed satisfaction that international community including China, Turkey, Malaysia and other countries had given positive statements in favour of Kashmir's special status.

He said India was in a state of panic after its illegal step, which was obvious through presence of 9,00,000 troops in Occupied Kashmir, imposition of curfew and internet blockade.

On social media trends where Indian men expressed wishful intent of 'get a wife from Kashmir' linking it with Article 370's revocation, he said, "This is despicable and entirely condemnable, and strong notice should be taken by international community and also by Facebook and Twitter".

Would the situation in Occupied Kashmir affect implementation of Kartarpur corridor, he said, "notwithstanding the recent development, Pakistan will continue working towards the materializing of the project".

On Afghan peace process, he said Pakistan would continue to play role of the facilitator and expressed hope that recent Kashmir situation would not have any impact on it's continuation.

On reports about release of Jamat ud Dawa leader Hafiz Saeed, thespokesman said, "The news is fake. He has not been released."

