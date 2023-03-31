Implementing Peace Initiatives in Ukraine 'Impossible' Right Now - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Implementing any peace initiatives in Ukraine is impossible so far because Kiev will not go against its Western curators who call for prolonging the conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

In February, China proposed a peace plan on Ukraine with 12 points that include a ceasefire and respecting interests of all sides. Earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called for ending hostilities in Ukraine and declaring truce.

"(Russian) President (Vladimir Putin) himself said that he discussed the (Chinese) plan itself, its individual provisions, but we hardly think it is appropriate to compare these two sets of ideas.

I mean the one that was announced by (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping) and the one that President Lukashenko was talking about now," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that none of the peace plans can be implemented right now.

"They are impossible to implement at the moment due to the unwillingness, or rather, the impossibility, of the Ukrainian side to disobey their curators, their commanders. And these commanders, as we know, they are not sitting in Kiev and insist that the war continue," Peskov added.