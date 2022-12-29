UrduPoint.com

'Import-Independent' Version Of Microsoft Outlook Mail To Be Developed In Russia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2022 | 01:00 PM

'Import-Independent' Version of Microsoft Outlook Mail to Be Developed in Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Russian IT developer MyOffice will create an analogue of the microsoft Outlook corporate mail system by the end of 2023, Russian newspaper Vedomosti reported on Thursday.

By the end of 2023, MyOffice, a Russian IT developer of secure office solutions for communication and collaborative work, should develop a corporate mail system based on the import-independent platform Mail 2.0 in accordance with the New General System Software roadmap for the period up to 2030. The system will replace popular foreign services such as Microsoft Outlook. The total amount of required investments is estimated at around 1.1 billion rubles ($15.2 million), the newspaper reported.

Russia's nuclear corporation Rosatom will act as a customer, and i-Teco, provider of information technologies for corporations, as an integrator, sources told Vedomosti.

According to the New General System Software roadmap, the mail system will be expected to manage more than 400,000 mailboxes, given that each user will send an average of 50 messages per day. In addition, the system should include a universal address book, available via mobile app, the newspaper said.

The technical architecture of the service should be worked out by March, and the system itself should be released by June. By the end of 2023 it should be put into commercial operation, Vedomosti said, citing the roadmap.

The product will be suitable for large companies that, due to information security requirements, cannot use cloud mail technologies. One of such companies is Rosatom, a vertically integrated structure that includes enterprises of the military-industrial complex, Lyudmila Bogatyreva, Russian IT company's Polycode representative, said as quoted by the Vedomosti newspaper.

After Russia launched the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the domestic IT industry faced a number of challenges. Most of the major Western vendors have left the Russian market. On March 4, Microsoft announced the suspension of operations in Russia, including new sales of Microsoft products and services. In September, the company restricted Russian users from updating their computers to the latest version of the Windows operating system.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Mobile Nuclear Company February March June September Market From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

"Poor editing job," Zulfi Bukhari rejects latest a ..

"Poor editing job," Zulfi Bukhari rejects latest audio leak

3 minutes ago
 PTI leaders meet NA Speaker to discuss resignation ..

PTI leaders meet NA Speaker to discuss resignation issue

37 minutes ago
 Shehbaz, Kaira discuss country's overall political ..

Shehbaz, Kaira discuss country's overall political situation

1 hour ago
 Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big ach ..

Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big achievement: Bilawal

2 hours ago
 PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, internati ..

PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, international issues

2 hours ago
 Death toll from Philippines Christmas rains, flood ..

Death toll from Philippines Christmas rains, floods rises to 32

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.