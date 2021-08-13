Import of Fertilizers to Belarus Via Russian Ports Possible by December - Prime Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Belarus will be ready for transshipment of fertilizers via Russian ports by December, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Friday.

Vilnius has said that deliveries to Belarus via Lithuania will end in December.

"Now we are working on these issues very intensively....

By this time [December], we will be fully ready for the transshipment of potash fertilizers through alternative points," Golovchenko said, adding that Belarus is in contact with Russian partners.

Belarus considers using ports in Russia's Murmansk and Leningrad region as alternative ports for imports of fertilizers, according to the Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus' Segodnya newspaper.