UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Import To Russia Lowers 5.8% To $94Bln In January-June - Customs Service

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:30 PM

Import to Russia Lowers 5.8% to $94Bln in January-June - Customs Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Import to Russia from the countries outside of some its neighbors has lowered 5.8 percent in the first six months of 2020 compared to a year before and amounted to $94.1 billion, the Federal Customs Service said Tuesday.

In June, import increased by 9.4 percent compared to May and reached $16.4 billion. Import of chemicals increased by 25.9 percent to $3.9 billion, machinery by 8.8 percent to $8.1 billion, but import of textiles and footwear decreased by $4 percent to $904 million.

Related Topics

Import Russia May June 2020 Textile From Billion Million

Recent Stories

TikTok decides to close its operations in Hong Kon ..

23 minutes ago

TECNO Joins Hands with Muller & Phipps (M&P) as th ..

49 minutes ago

Two Indian soldiers commit suicide in Occupied Kas ..

51 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces new health protocols for Ha ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, China sign agreement for construction of ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 7, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.