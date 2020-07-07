Import to Russia Lowers 5.8% to $94Bln in January-June - Customs Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Import to Russia from the countries outside of some its neighbors has lowered 5.8 percent in the first six months of 2020 compared to a year before and amounted to $94.1 billion, the Federal Customs Service said Tuesday.

In June, import increased by 9.4 percent compared to May and reached $16.4 billion. Import of chemicals increased by 25.9 percent to $3.9 billion, machinery by 8.8 percent to $8.1 billion, but import of textiles and footwear decreased by $4 percent to $904 million.