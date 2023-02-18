Importance of 'power of vote' stressed

District Election Commissioner's office on Saturday organized a seminar at Government Boys Muslim Higher Secondary School, here, to raise awareness among the young generation regarding the importance of vote and its registration

NAWABSHAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :District Election Commissioner's office on Saturday organized a seminar at Government Boys Muslim Higher Secondary School, here, to raise awareness among the young generation regarding the importance of vote and its registration.

Addressing the seminar, District Election Commissioner Pervez Ahmed Kalwar and School Principal Qadir Bux Zardari said that registration of vote was nation's collective responsibility and for that reason every person in society should play their role.

They said that citizens having no CNICs shall be helped to obtain National ID cards and the commission shall ensure that their Names were registered with them.

Speakers especially appealed to girl students to raise awareness among the public in their areas for registration of vote with the District Election Commission.

Pervez Ahmed Kalwar said that on the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan seminars are being organized at the educational institutions of the district with the objective to provide awareness regarding the importance of vote and its registration.

The seminar was attended by school teachers and students in large numbers.