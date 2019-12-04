Important Dam Being Restored in Northern Syria - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAQQA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Strategically important Baath Dam is being restored in the province of Raqqa, in northern Syria, Vladimir Varnavsky, an officer from the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides, told journalists.

The dam, named after Syria's ruling political party, was built by Soviet engineers in the late 1980s. During the beginning of the Syrian Civil War the dam was seized by the Islamic State (banned in Russia) and then liberated by the Syrian Democratic Forces military alliance in 2017. The centers's officers have arrived there to asses the situation.

"Baath Dam is a strategically important point the valley of Euphrates [River] .

.. Stable work of the [Syrian] republic's industrial facilities, the implementation of social projects, and the Syrian citizens' welfare depend on the stable work of the [dam's] entire coordinated hydroelectric system," Varnavsky said.

The Syrian Civil War has been going on since 2011. During the war a considerable part of Syrian infrastructure was destroyed in the fight between President Bashar Assad's forces and different terrorist groups, including the Islamic State (banned in Russia). In 2017, it was announced that the Islamic State had been defeated in Syria and Iraq.