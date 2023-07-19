MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) One of the important construction stages of Egypt's El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant ” building concrete foundation plate of a turbine unit ” is scheduled to start in October 2023 with participation of Russia, a source in Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The launch of concreting of a base plate of the first power unit's turbine building and the installation of a melt localization device are scheduled for October," the source said.

In 2015, Cairo signed an agreement with Moscow on cooperation in building Egypt's first nuclear power plant (NPP) in the town El Dabaa, with the provision that Russia will advance a $25 billion loan for this purpose. In December 2017, the two countries also signed appendix to the agreement to activate commercial contracts for the NPP construction.

Currently, three power units are being built, with the construction of the fourth unit expected to start in 2023. The plant will consist of four power units of 1,200 MW each. They will operate on advanced Russian nuclear reactors VVER-1200 belonging to the 3+ generation, which meet the highest post-Fukushima safety standards.

In August 2022, Rosatom signed an agreement with South Korean company Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) for the supply of machinery for the plant's turbine facilities.

The core melt localization device is a Russian-designed safeguard device, providing for the plant's protection in the event of an accident with the melting of nuclear fuel. The device, installed at the bottom of the reactor's mine, can deter radioactive melt for an unlimited amount of time, preventing environmental pollution.