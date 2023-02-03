Important That US, China Lower Tensions After Incident With Chinese Balloon - UN

The United Nations considers it important that the United States and China do everything to lower tensions due to the incident with a Chinese balloon in US airspace, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The United Nations considers it important that the United States and China do everything to lower tensions due to the incident with a Chinese balloon in US airspace, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"Given the global leadership of both countries, I think it is important for them to do whatever they can to lower the tension," Dujarric told reporters.

On Thursday, the Department of Defense announced the detection of a Chinese balloon over US airspace in Montana, disrupting civilian air traffic around the city of Billings. The United States alleges the balloon was engaged in surveillance, while the PRC claims it was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research.

The UN is always concerned when tensions between Washington and Beijing are heightening, Dujarric added.�