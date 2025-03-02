Open Menu

'Important' To Avoid 'risk That West Divides' On Ukraine: Italy PM

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 07:40 PM

'Important' to avoid 'risk that West divides' on Ukraine: Italy PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) It is "very, very important" to avoid the "risk that the West divides" over Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned in London on Sunday as European leaders gathered for crisis talks.

"It is very, very important that we avoid the risk that the West divides and I think on this, the UK and Italy can play an important role in bridge-building," Meloni said as she met Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer in his Downing Street home.

Meloni met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on the fringes of the meeting, according to a statement from the Italian government.

"The meeting provided an opportunity to reaffirm Italy's support for Ukraine and its people, as well as its commitment to building a just and lasting peace, guaranteeing a future of sovereignty, security and freedom for Ukraine," it added.

